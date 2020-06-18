Seattle news crew attacked as police leave precinct, newly released video shows

A news crew from Fox’s Seattle affiliate shared a video Wednesday from earlier this month of protesters verbally and physically attacking them after law enforcement officials abandoned the East Police Precinct.

The group of protesters who set up a six-block perimeter around the precinct had initially has designated the area the “Capitol Hill Occupied (or Organized) Protest,” or CHOP. It had previously been referred to as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, until protesters changed the name.

Fox 13 reporter Brandi Kruse posted the clip to Facebook on Wednesday and said the mob of protesters who tried to intimidate her team was anything but peaceful.

“RAW VIDEO: Q13 News crew mobbed in Seattle want you to see this,” she wrote. “I hope you will watch every minute so you can feel the fear we felt. So you can hear my tears at the end. This video was taken Monday, June 8, the night Seattle left the East Police Precinct to protesters.”

“Our crew was targeted, stalked, harassed, and assaulted,” Kruse explained. “The level of vitriol from one member of the mob, who claimed she was a ‘social worker,’ was like nothing I’ve ever experienced. When elected leaders lump this type of behavior into what they’re calling ‘peaceful,’ not only is it a lie, but it’s deeply offensive to those who have been subjected to it. I hope this video is spread widely. Seattle needs to do better.”

NYPD HINTS SUSPECTS IN DISTURBING ATTACKS ON OFFICERS CAUGHT ON VIDEO

The 15-minute video from June 8 began with two male protesters approaching Kruse before she could start her report. They immediately decried Fox News as a “Republican” network and promised to interrupt her segment as much as possible.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The same man who first approached Kruse shouted for other protesters to be aware that she is associated with Fox and is trying to make the protesters “look bad.”

As the crowd slowly grew, the verbal pressure increased and protesters began shouting obscenities and attempted to get the crew to turn around.

As the Fox crew pushed forward, the crowd continued to follow them, with some protesters spitting and holding up their middle fingers in defiance. At one point, Kruse appears to be struck and identifies a female protester in the background as the one who assaulted her.

Last week, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best addressed the police department in a video message, and claimed that it was not her idea for officers to abandon their posts at the East Precinct during ongoing protests, Fox 13 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video was published on the Seattle Police Department’s YouTube page, and shows Best blaming the city for having “relinquished to severe public pressure.”

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.