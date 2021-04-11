Seattle mass shooting leaves at least four people injured, police hunt for gunman

At least four people were shot Sunday afternoon near Seattle’s Center District neighborhood, police have confirmed.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of 23rd Ave S and Jackson around 3:30 p.m near a Walgreens. The responding officers found shell casings and blood, KOMO News reported.

Police blocked off the northbound lanes, advising drivers to “seek alternate routes” amid an ongoing investigation.

Four gunshot wound victims have been transported to area hospitals – three to Harborview Medical Center and one to Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill.

Fox News has reached out to the Seattle Police Department seeking more information. No suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.