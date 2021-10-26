A Seattle man stole a 33,000-pound empty school bus on Tuesday morning and fled officers as he ran red lights and “appeared to purposefully ram other vehicles,” according to the Seattle Police Department.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, allegedly stole the bus shortly before 8 a.m. in south Seattle before driving it through the SODO and Central District neighborhoods.

Officers pursued the man as he drove at speeds of up to 50 mph, swerving in and out of traffic and ramming multiple vehicles.

The suspect eventually hit a King County Metro Bus and wrecked into a light rail station construction site near Judkins Park. He was arrested a short time later while running away from the crash.

SEATTLE DETECTIVES HUNT WOMAN WHO TRIED TO SNATCH 2-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM PREGNANT MOTHER AT PARK

Authorities believe he was a bus service employee but was not authorized to drive buses, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Several minor injuries have been reported as police work to secure the scene and interview witnesses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re trying to get this person charged with vehicular assault because of the intentionality of the crashes,” Seattle Police Department Detective Patrick Michaud told KIRO.