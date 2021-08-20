The Seattle couple seen in a violent confrontation with a group from a homeless encampment in the city will likely not face charges after fatally running over a man who joined in the attack on their car, a report said.

Jason Rantz, a host on KTTH 770/94.5FM, posted a graphic video of the assault on Twitter. The couple appears to engage in a verbal dispute that escalates and shows the driver of the car hit at least once with a wood stick. When the couple enters the car, several members of the group begin whaling on the car’s windows with long pieces of wood and a machete.

The car could be seen doing circles around the group and then speeds off– but not before hitting one of the people surrounding the car, killing them.

KIRO7 reported that two men from the encampment have been arrested for attacking the car that had a 2-week-old baby inside. The report said the couple went to the encampment in South Lake Union to find stolen items after a recent burglary. Prosecutors told the station that they do not expect charges for the couple. The report said the incident occurred on July 27. (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Police told the station that the couple was immediately attacked upon their arrival at the camp. The two men who were arrested have extensive criminal histories, the report said. One nearby business owner said the camp is a danger to the community.