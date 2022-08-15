Seattle bar shooting caught on camera as violent crime plagues city

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple shootings rocked Seattle over the weekend, with at least one person killed and at least seven others injured.

Police reported that a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were shot in the Hillman City neighborhood on Friday night after 11:20 p.m. They were taken Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Shortly after, police in the SoDo neighborhood found a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the leg. Witnesses told authorities that gunfire broke out at a bar and that the girl had run away when she heard the shots. The girl was transferred to an area hospital in critical condition.

Video obtained by Jason Rantz showed people panicking and ducking for cover during Saturday night’s bar shooting. Multiple shots can be heard being fired in the video.

At least four vehicles were damaged in the shooting. Police also collected 80 handgun and rifle rounds, in addition to 12 firearms from private security guards working at the bar.

“Shortly after this incident, a man arrived at HMC in a car with ballistic damage and with a graze wound to his head,” Seattle police said. “The man agreed to speak with officers and relinquished a handgun he had in his car.

Minutes after police responded to the bar shooting, other officers reported to Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning to discover a man with gunshot wounds near the basketball courts. The man was declared dead at the scene after witnesses, officers and medics attempted to perform first aid.

A man was also found with two gunshot wounds at 3:17 a.m. in Seattle, and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Posts on the Seattle Police Department’s Twitter account indicated that there were at least two shootings on Sunday as well. Both a 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds to the shoulder in two separate incidents.

Authorities were told that a group of men approached the 28-year-old victim in a car. After a confrontation, the suspects began to leave in their car and one fired a shot at the injured man. Police found 12-gauge shotgun shell casings at the scene.

“At this time, preliminary information does not indicate these shootings are related or connected,” Seattle police said of Sunday’s shootings in a statement. “Both incidents remain active and ongoing, and detectives will continue to investigate.”

The shootings happen as the Emerald City’s crime crisis continues. According to Seattle’s 2021 year-end crime report, the city’s violent crime rate reached a 14-year-high in 2021. Records of shots fired also rose by 40% in 2021 compared to 2020, and by 86% from 2019.