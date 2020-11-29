Seattle-area homeowners report ‘sovereign citizen’ property seizure attempts: report

That knock on your door? It might be someone attempting to take your home.

Police in suburbs north of Seattle say so-called “sovereign citizens” have been visiting homes in at least two communities, presenting homeowners with official-looking documents, and announcing that they’re the rightful owners.

In at least one case, a homeowner was told she was being evicted, Seattle’s KIRO-TV reported.

“Their group believes they own all of the land between Alaska and Argentina and all the islands in between,” Sgt. Josh McClure of the Edmonds Police Department told the station. “Unfortunately, Edmonds falls between that land.”

The group has been known to operate in other parts of the U.S. as well, according to the report.

In North Carolina, a couple took over a multimillion-dollar home that had been put up for sale and barricaded themselves inside – until ultimately being arrested for trespassing.

In Maryland, a member of the group moved into a 12-bedroom mansion.

Authorities in Edmonds and Woodway — both in Washington state’s Snohomish County – have been in contact with the FBI about the incidents there, McClure told KIRO.

“They have them on the radar as well,” he said, “so this has been a collaborative effort with law enforcement in the area.”

Vacant homes are being watched carefully because most incidents have involved properties that were recently put up for sale, he added.