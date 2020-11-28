Search underway for Illinois man wanted in double killing, infant's abduction

Chicago-area police are investigating a double homicide that triggered an Amber Alert for an abducted 1-year-old boy.

Riverdale police said Clarence Hebron, 32, was being sought in the killing of Jessica Abeal, 26, and her brother Damien, 27, and the abduction of his son K’Marion, according to reports. The incident happened in the overnight hours Friday at an apartment.

Illinois State Police issued the Amber Alert Friday afternoon and canceled it 30 minutes later after the child was dropped off safely at the Riverdale police station, Fox 32 Chicago reported. It’s unclear who brought the boy to the station.

Abeal was Hebron’s girlfriend and the mother of K’Marion, the station reported. She was also pregnant.

“Clarence Hebron is believed to be driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676,” Riverdale police said.

“At first it was Jessica, and I found out she was dead,” her cousin, Ruby Bolden, told NBC 5 Chicago. “Then it was Damien, too. I hope they catch him because this was really wrong. They didn’t deserve this.”

Hebron was out of prison after serving time for a series of violent crimes, the station reported. One of those crimes was a 2019 incident in Chicago in which he allegedly crashed into another vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop, killing a woman.