Search intensifies in Oregon for fugitive charged with luring child and escaped capture across multiple states

Authorities in Oregon are searching for an alleged male child sexual predator who escaped capture in Idaho and is potentially dressed as a woman.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon announced on Saturday that Christian Bert Fischer, 42, is wanted in Florida for traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child.

Officials said Fischer has ties to Southern Oregon and is on the run after eluding capture by police in Coeur D’alene on Tuesday, October 22.

On the second day of Fischer’s trial in Hernando County, Florida, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) said he failed to appear in court and immediately fled the state the same day.

Investigators learned he fled to California, Oregon and, most recently, to northern Idaho. Authorities added that Fischer has been utilizing “fictitious name(s),” and is likely utilizing cash and has had associates pay for certain expenses while he’s been on the run.

In North Idaho, the USMS Greater Idaho Fugitive task force learned Fischer had attempted to befriend multiple families in the area, including those with children.

Prior to the task force’s attempt to arrest Fischer, he was seen carving pumpkins at his last known location in Athol, Idaho, with an unknown family.

Investigators have not been able to identify the family yet and urge the family or anyone else who has had interactions with Fischer to contact the local USMS office.

Deputies described Fischer as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound White male, who has blonde hair and blue-colored eyes.

Before heading to Idaho, police said Fischer was in the Portland area. His other known locations were in Ashland, Lake of the Woods, and Wolf Creek in June and July.

USMS task forces throughout the country have also joined in on the search for Fischer, including the local Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

The Hernando County Crime Stoppers in Florida is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information directly leading to Fischer’s arrest.