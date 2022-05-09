Search for missing University of Minnesota student continues near Mississippi River

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple law enforcement agencies continued their search Monday for a missing University of Minnesota student last spotted in Minneapolis by the Mississippi River.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an alert Sunday for University of Minnesota student Austin Retterath. The 19-year-old, described as standing approximately 6-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds and having blonde hair, was last seen Sunday morning in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis wearing a blue T-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.

A spokesperson for the university told the Minneapolis Star Tribune Monday morning that the interagency search was continuing in and around the Mississippi River where Retterath was last spotted. In addition to the BCA, campus police were also working with Hennepin County authorities in connection to the search.

The alert was issued Sunday upon the request of the University of Minnesota police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 612-624-2677 or dial 911. Authorities have not said whether Retterath was alone or with others around the time of his disappearance.

Fox 9 Minneapolis reported the teen was enrolled in the College of Science and Engineering. He reportedly made the dean’s list in the fall of 2021. The Tribune reported that his Instagram account says he is a member of the university’s class of 2025.