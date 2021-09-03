Search continues for missing Navy sailors in helicopter crash off California coast

Efforts continued Friday to find five U.S. Navy sailors who went missing this week after the helicopter they were in crashed into the waters off San Diego this week.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told Fox News on Friday that it had ended its search efforts a day earlier. After the initial publication of this story, the Coast Guard said it was assisting the Navy with its search efforts and that it had not been conducting a separate search.

US NAVY HELICOPTER CRASHES OFF SAN DIEGO COAST: 1 RESCUED, 5 MISSING: REPORT

The MH-60S helicopter had been conducting flight operations aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when it plummeted into the water around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Navy is still continuing its own search efforts for the five sailors.

In addition to the five missing, one sailor was rescued and taken ashore. Five others sustained injuries and were in stable condition.

The Navy’s Third Fleet said Friday that search efforts were still ongoing.

“USS Abraham Lincoln remains at sea as part of the search efforts,” the Navy said.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.