Search continues for missing Arizona boy who vanished after leaving middle school six days ago

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The search continues Monday for a missing Arizona 12-year-old boy who was last spotted leaving middle school nearly six days ago and has not been seen or heard from since.

Matthew Dubose was last seen leaving Arizona Desert Elementary in Tolleson, Arizona, just 20 minutes west of Phoenix, on May 11 at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The 12-year-old, described as standing approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall, wearing glasses, and having brown eyes and brown curly hair, was last seen wearing school uniform – a blue polo shirt and tan shorts – as well as black Nike shoes and carrying a black backpack, according to the Tolleson Police Department’s missing person bulletin.

INDIANA POLICE SAY BOY FOUND DEAD IN LAS VEGAS-THEMED SUITCASE COULD BE FROM OUT OF THE COUNTRY

Tolleson Elementary School District said Dubose, after leaving the school, is believed to have gone to play basketball around 5:30 p.m. in the Amberlea area. He has not been seen or heard from since.

“We are deeply concerned for Matthew’s safety and are doing everything we can to assist in the search,” Tolleson Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Lupita Ley Hightower said in a statement Saturday.

Anyone with information that could assist in the search is urged to immediately call 623-936-7186.

“This is my living nightmare,” the boy’s mother, Monique Triplett DuBose, recently told Fox 10 Phoenix. “You don’t expect yourself to be in this position. Any mother who deals with this knows exactly what’s going through my head There aren’t even words to describe it, they feel the heartbreak.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s overwhelming,” Triplett DuBose said of the community support, as search parties were organized Sunday. “I grew up on that saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ And I just saw my village.”

Triplett DuBose said her son had run away once before but was only gone for 13 hours in that incident.