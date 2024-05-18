Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hotel video likely to speed up federal case, investigator says

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The shocking release Friday of years-old hotel security video that allegedly shows billionaire entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs beating up then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in Los Angeles is likely to speed up the federal investigation into the Bad Boy Records founder’s conduct, according to an expert on hip-hop related crime.

Derrick Parker, a former investigator with the NYPD’s rap intelligence unit who played a role in the 1999 investigation into a nightclub shooting where Combs was charged but later acquitted, said federal prosecutors are going to react strongly to the newly emerged footage.

“Everybody’s gonna see this, and they’re gonna see what a real dirtbag he is,” Parker told Fox News Digital. “The public itself is gonna see him in a different light. The government now is likely gonna accelerate his case.”

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTS EX-GIRLFRIEND CASSIE VENTURA IN NEWLY RELEASED HOTEL VIDEO

He predicted federal racketeering (RICO) charges against Combs before July 4.

The video, recorded in 2016, remained hidden from public scrutiny until CNN exclusively obtained it Friday afternoon.

It allegedly shows Combs, wearing just socks and a towel around his waist, brutally beating Ventura in the hallway of a luxe Los Angeles hotel.

“This video is very damaging to his case,” Parker said. “This is gonna hurt him badly, because it adds credence to what Ms. Ventura has been alleging about the abuse from him.”

Ventura sued Combs in November, alleging physical and sexual abuse and described the encounter in court documents. The parties settled a day later for an undisclosed sum.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ACCUSERS CAN’T BE SILENCED BY NONDISCLOSURE AGREEMENTS IN TRAFFICKING PROBE: EXPERTS

“Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye,” her lawyers alleged in court documents.

He was drunk, according to the lawsuit, and when he passed out, she tried to sneak out. But he allegedly woke up and resumed screaming at her, followed her into the hallway, threw her on the ground and smashed a vase on the floor.

More accusers came forward in the following months, and federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations raided two of Combs’ mansions in March, leading to widespread speculation that criminal charges would follow.

In addition to the accusers coming forward with civil lawsuits, authorities in Miami arrested a Combs associate named Brendan Paul on drug charges.

“They build these factors into a RICO case,” Parker said. “They had this one supplying him guns. This one supplying drugs. He had all these women at sex parties.”

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE: RECORD LABEL FIRES BACK AFTER MALE MUSIC PRODUCER ACCUSES MOGUL OF SEX ASSAULT

Parker said he expects racketeering and trafficking charges.

And the video is going to hurt his defense, Parker said. A lot.

READ THE VENTURA COMPLAINT – APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

“It makes him look like a liar, because he said all these things are false allegations against me,” Parker said. “You can’t clear your name over that, kicking her and dragging her and slapping her.”

Combs’ team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Parker, who wrote the book “Notorious C.O.P.” about his experience in the NYPD’s hip-hop unit, warned in April that evidence in Ventura’s case would be subpoenaed by the Justice Department, overriding any potential nondisclosure agreement reached in the settlement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She already alleged some criminal acts, right before he settled with her,” Parker told Fox News Digital. “They could subpoena her about what she said, how she knew.”

In court filings, she claimed Combs not only raped her and subjected her to physical abuse but also blew up another man’s car, regularly hired prostitutes and forced her to carry his gun and procure drugs.