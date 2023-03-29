Seamus Gray disappearance: Police say search dogs showed interest in area of Waukegan Harbor

IIlinois police say dogs participating in the search for missing sailor Seamus Gray have shown interest in an area of Waukegan Harbor, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Gray, 21, remains missing Wednesday after leaving a bar in Waukegan in the early morning hours of March 18.

On Tuesday, police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service focused their search on the harbor area after three police dogs showed interest in a spot near Government Pier, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing Waukegan Police Cmdr. Scott Chastain.

However, Waukegan Fire Department and Gurnee Fire Department divers did not find anything, the newspaper added.

Over the weekend, Seamus’ mother Kerry spoke out about the search for her son, describing it as “grueling, nauseating, heartbreaking and quite honestly soul crushing.”

“This boy is my heart, my world, my love of my life along with his little brother Deck,” she wrote on Facebook. “As I type this I’m trying not to throw up. I cannot sleep, and will not sleep until I have answers as to where my son is, and what happened to him.”

Waukegan Police Cmdr. Scott Chastain told reporters Friday the last time Gray was seen on surveillance footage, he was in “close proximity” to the harbor in Waukegan along Lake Michigan. However, exhaustive searches on land and water, including with the help of 100 fellow Navy personnel, have come up empty.

“If he is in the water and that is what happened, it may be days or weeks before the body would come back up,” Chastain said.

Police said “Gray has not been seen or spoken to since leaving the bar” and that Gray, “a member of the United States Navy assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes, did not report back at his assigned time.”

Kerry Gray wrote on Facebook Sunday that “The amount of time my friend Julie and I searched through dumpsters, back alleys, back doors of buildings seemed endless.”