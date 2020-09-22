SCOTUS vacancy adds new twist to first Trump-Biden debate

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Supreme Court vacancy adds new twist to first presidential debate on Sept. 29

A deadly pandemic – the worst in a century; an economic downturn – the most disastrous in decades; an often violent summer of nationwide protests over racial inequity

And now, the most bitterly partisan of all political battles – a Supreme Court nomination fight – has been added to the toxic mix with just a month and a half to go until Election Day – and with the first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Trump – hosted by Fox News’ Chris Wallace – just one week away.

“The Supreme Court vacancy will undoubtedly be a key topic of the debate next week,” Trump re-election campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News.

There’s no argument there from seasoned political strategists from both sides of the aisle.

Longtime Republican strategist Colin Reed agreed, emphasizing “there’s 90 minutes to debate and they have a whole host of issues to cover but all of a sudden the Supreme Court fight is going to be front and center.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump will have the votes to get pick confirmed

– Andy McCarthy explains why Arizona Senate election could make or break Trump SCOTUS pick

– Romney keeping quiet on SCOTUS vacancy as confirmation fight looms

– Trump must watch his language to get Americans behind SCOTUS choice, Frank Luntz says

DOJ rejects Nadler request for testimony from senior officials after Barr treatment

The Justice Department on Monday refused a request from Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, for top officials to testify on several issues, citing a recent appearance by Attorney General William Barr that the letter called an attempt by committee members to “air grievances.”

The letter, which was signed by Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd, said that committee members spent most of Barr’s July 28 appearance at an oversight hearing to scold and insult the country’s top prosecutor. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Second Los Angeles deputy wounded in ambush attack released from hospital

A woman who was one of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies wounded in an ambush attack that shocked the law enforcement community was released from the hospital Monday, officials said.

Her partner, a 24-year-old man, was released Sept. 16. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted both have a “long road to recovery.”

“Great News… both of our Deputies from the #ComptonAmbush have been discharged from the hospital and are resting,” the department wrote. “They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support. #LASDStrong.”

On Friday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators were following up leads and were looking for a witness captured on video near where the shooting took place. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Los Angeles-area man falsely accused in deputies shooting speaks out

– Trump calls California deputies injured in ambush shooting

– Deputy shot in Compton attack released from hospital

– Los Angeles sheriff detectives ‘on the right path’ in search for gunman in Compton deputies’ shooting

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Graham claims Senate GOP has votes to confirm new SCOTUS justice before Election Day

– Florida decision likely clears Pats owner of soliciting sex

– CNN’s Don Lemon suggests to ‘blow up the entire system’

– Tucker denounces RBG’s reported dying wish not to be replaced by Trump: ‘We don’t believe that for a second’

– Derek Carr throws 3 touchdown passes as Raiders open Allegiant Stadium with win vs. Saints

– Mark Hamill, Patrick Stewart face off in series of Uber Eats ads

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– FedEx ripped over Washington Football Team name change during shareholder meeting

– Boeing gearing up for 787 move to South Carolina: sources

– Coronavirus blamed for historic housing supply shortage

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson spoke of showing reverence when someone dies on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” but blamed progressives for doing just the opposite – unleashing rage and labeling the death a “national crisis that imperiled this country’s freedoms.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.