Scott Peterson appears in California court via livestream amid new questions in murder case

Scott Peterson returned to a Stanislaus, Calif., court — albeit virtually — for the first time in more than a decade on Friday for a hearing regarding his murder conviction in the death of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son.

Peterson, 47, wore a blue top and a blue face mask for the 8:30 a.m. PT court appearance at Stanislaus County Superior Court, where the case was first handled more than 16 years ago.

On Oct. 14, the California Supreme Court ordered his conviction to be reexamined to determine whether Peterson should receive a new trial. And in August, the Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence, citing “significant errors” in the jury selection process.

Friday’s hearing was expected to only address the death penalty and Peterson’s legal representation.

Scott Peterson’s attorney Mark Geragos, who represented him at trial, told Fox News on Thursday he was “not surprised” that the case was sent back to San Mateo for review.

“I always thought he would get some relief at some point, and I am gratified to see it happen now,” he said ahead of the hearing.

Peterson was convicted in 2004 of murdering Laci Peterson, 27 at the time, and their unborn son, Connor. Laci was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. In 2003, Stanislaus prosecutors charged Peterson with double homicide, but the case was later moved to San Mateo County, nearly 90 miles away from the couple’s Central Valley home in Modesto.

He has maintained his innocence.

The case was called to be reexamined after the court said a juror committed “prejudicial misconduct” by failing to disclose that she had been involved with other legal proceedings. According to officials, the juror, Richelle Nice, had filed a lawsuit in 2000 to obtain a restraining order after her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend harassed her while she was pregnant.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.