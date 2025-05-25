Scientists discover mysterious sphere in Colombia, sparking UFO speculation

​

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery of a sphere that some believe to be an unidentified flying object (UFO).

The sphere, according to social media page @Truthpolex, was spotted March 2 flying over the town of Buga, Colombia, before it landed. Jose Luis Velazquez, one of the researchers studying the three-layered sphere, noted that it shows “no welds or joints,” characteristics normally indicative of human manufacture, which further bolstered his belief in its extraterrestrial origin.

Julia Mossbridge, the executive director of the Institute for Love and Time (TILT), and a member of the University of San Diego Department of Physics and Biophysics, told Fox News Digital she remains skeptical of its extraterrestrial origins.

“It looks to me like a really cool art project,” she said, urging caution in drawing immediate conclusions.

Mossbridge framed the mysterious object as part of a “bigger picture” in which humanity must confront its own limitations.

“We are entering a time when we don’t have the control that we thought we had,” she said, noting that prior “grandiose” beliefs in total mastery blind us when “something shows up that doesn’t fit our model of the world.

“If an artist is doing this, why is that? Well, I think it’s partly the same reason. It’s because we’re learning that we don’t understand what’s in our skies, what’s in our waters. And there’s something going on that’s essentially bigger than us,” she said.

She says sightings of unexplained objects have been around for decades.

“Frankly, we’ve been looking at UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) for decades, and the federal government has admitted that there are things that we don’t understand, but we are investigating them,” she said.

Mossbridge said the coalition of individuals working to find answers, such as the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies, the UAP Disclosure Fund and the Galileo Project, are made of people of “all political persuasions.”

“They are all trying to get rigorous information themselves, not necessarily waiting on the federal government, about what’s going on in our skies, what’s going on in our waters and actually trying to get international cooperation around these things,” she said. “Because, for instance, the sphere in Colombia is in a different country. So, what are the rules about how we deal with something that’s interesting that’s found there?”

Mossbridge urged thorough vetting before declaring anomalies in mysterious discoveries.

“Before you decide something’s anomalous or a UFO, bring the object to a group like the Galileo Project,” she said.

She said experts can determine if the material is “clearly non-human-made.”

Despite her misgivings about the discovery in Buga, she said it doesn’t “discount all the other objects that are of extraterrestrial origin.”