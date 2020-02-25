Sanders reveals how he'd pay for his new government programs; Trump calls for Sotomayor, Ginsburg recusal

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Bernie Sanders reveals his new government programs to be funded by new taxes, massive lawsuits, military cuts

Bernie Sanders unexpectedly released a fact-sheet Monday night explaining that he’d pay for his sweeping new government programs through new taxes and massive lawsuits against the fossil fuel industry, as well as by slashing spending on the military, among other methods.

The move sought to head off complaints from Republicans and some rival Democrats that his plans were economically unrealistic, especially after a head-turning CBS News interview in which the frustrated Vermont senator said he couldn’t “rattle off to you every nickel and every dime” about his proposed expenditures.

He released his plan on his website just minutes after promising to do so during a CNN town hall. Sanders could be challenged on his plans and have to explain them before a live TV audience as he and six other Democratic presidential hopefuls square off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th Democratic debate. Click here for more on our top story.

Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration

In a remarkable public rebuke, President Trump late Monday called on Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves from any cases involving his administration over their past comments.

The president has proven in the past that he is not bashful about criticizing justices, but he seemed to be particularly bothered by a recent dissent by Sotomayor hinting that conservative-leaning justices have a bias towards his administration.

Trump tweeted the following: ” ‘Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump.’ @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker’. Both should recuse themselves..” Click here for more.

– In Supreme Court dissent, Thomas cites Thomas in arguing to overturn decision authored by Thomas

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys surprised by verdict: Evidence ‘didn’t support a guilty finding on any counts’

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys admitted in an interview on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” that they were surprised by his conviction and believe jurors felt they couldn’t leave the New York City courtroom without a guilty verdict.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of third-degree rape for an assault on an aspiring actress in 2013 and of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006. The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence. He was ordered to jail by the judge immediately after the conviction. Click here for more.

Vanessa Bryant delivers touching speech on Gigi and Kobe at Los Angeles memorial

