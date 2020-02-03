Sanders calls for solidarity before Iowa caucuses as Dems reportedly panic over his possible nomination

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Monday …

Sanders calls for solidarity before Iowa caucuses amid reported concern in Democratic Party establishment about his possible nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders took to Twitter on the eve of Monday’s momentum-building Iowa caucuses to call on supporters to fight for solidarity as the Democratic establishment reportedly worries about his possible nomination.

Sanders made a final appeal Sunday to potential supporters to join his movement that he says will fight for social causes and for “human solidarity.” He plea came as he was either leading in polls from the state or near the top. There is reportedly some concern in the Democratic Party of the possibility of the self-described democratic socialist becoming the party’s standard-bearer.

Hillary Clinton has recently been a harsh critic of her former opponent. Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who is in Des Moines as a Joe Biden surrogate, was overheard in a hotel restaurant Sunday warning of the very real “possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole,” according to an NBC News report.

Sanders’ closing arguments came as the other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates were making their last pitches to voters before the Iowa caucuses — some of which were billed as Super Bowl watch parties.

He along with 2020 rivals Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota returned to the nation’s capital on Sunday night in order to attend Monday’s session of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. And all three hope to return to Iowa on Monday evening in time for the caucuses. Click here for more on our top story.

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback victory over 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were down 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. The quarterback threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 6:13 left to cut the score. Then, with 2:44 left, Mahomes found Damien Williams on a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Chiefs ahead. Williams would then put the dagger into the hearts of the 49ers with a 38-yard rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach.

It’s the first Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs in 50 years. Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP. Click here for more.

Trump, in Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, predicts fall of Pelosi: ‘Radical left is gonna take over’

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, President Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “worst nightmare” has happened during impeachment proceedings and confirmed that the State of the Union address would go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday — just a day before the Senate is set to acquit him at his impeachment trial.

“I think she’s a very confused, very nervous woman,” Trump said. “I don’t think she wanted to do this. I think she really knew what was going to happen, and her worst nightmare has happened. I don’t think she’s gonna be there too long, either. I think that the radical left — and she’s sorta radical left too, by the way — but I think the radical left is gonna take over.” Click here for more.



China says US hasn’t given any significant help in coronavirus outbreak, created panic: report.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem performance: report.

Man behind London stabbing spree wanted girlfriend to behead her parents, report says.

US stocks point to gains, China market plunges as coronavirus death toll climbs.

Planters brings back Mr. Peanut in Super Bowl ad.

Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers dies at 78.

NFL’s “First Lady of Football” remembers the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory.

