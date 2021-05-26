San Jose shooting victims ID’d; ages ranged from 29 to 63

Authorities in San Jose, California, have identified the eight people who were killed Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire at a local transit agency facility.

The victims ranged in age from 29 to 63. They were identified as Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

The names were made public by the Santa Clara County coroner’s office, journalist Azenith Smith of FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported on Twitter.

“The staff and leadership of the Medical Examiner-Coroner and the entire County of Santa Clara leadership want to express their deepest condolences to the families and individuals impacted by this senseless tragedy,” county officials said in a statement to the station.

Also killed was the gunman, whom authorities said turned his weapon on himself after the attack. He was identified as Sam James Cassidy, 57.

Cassidy was described as a quiet employee of the San Jose Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) who had no criminal record, FOX 2 reported.

The motive for the massacre remained unclear, the station reported.