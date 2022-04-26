San Jose police searching for suspect who kidnapped 3-month-old baby from grandmother’s home

website maker

San Jose police have released surveillance video of a suspect believed to have kidnapped a 3-month-old baby from his grandmother’s apartment Monday afternoon as she was unloading groceries.

The unidentified man walked into the San Francisco Bay Area home in the 1000 block of Elm Street around 1 p.m. and took the child, Brandon Cuellar, from a bedroom, San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said during a news conference Monday evening.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking down the sidewalk holding a black baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police wrote on Twitter.

Brandon’s mother was at work and in the care of his grandmother at the time he was kidnapped, Camarillo told reporters. The child was taken in a matter of minutes while his grandmother was unloading groceries. Police said Brandon’s father is incarcerated.

Police said no Amber Alert has been issued because authorities don’t have a vehicle description or license plate. An Amber Alert will be activated once investigators learn that information.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Police described the suspect as a dark-complexioned Hispanic male with shirt hair. He was wearing black pants and a dark blue shirt with gray shoes, a gray baseball cap and a black face mask.

Early Tuesday morning, police said the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

“Officers and agents with the FBI are going door to door in the area of Elm [Street] and surrounding streets in an effort to locate witnesses or any other info related to this case,” police said.

San Jose is located about 50 miles from San Francisco.