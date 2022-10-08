San Jose Fire Department investigating video of bikini-clad woman exiting fire truck outside strip club

A Northern California fire department is investigating a video posted on social media showing a woman wearing a bikini exiting a fire truck outside a strip club.

The San Jose Fire Department launched the investigation after a video posted on the San Jose Foos Instagram account on Thursday night showed a fire truck with lights flashing stop outside the Pink Poodle Strip Club before a bikini clad woman hopped out and walked toward the club, KTVU-TV reported.

“Only in San Jose do you see a stripper come out of a fire truck,” the Instagram post said.

“If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any Department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter,” San Jos? Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. wrote in a statement. “The City of San Jos? Code of Ethics policy guides the conduct of all City employees. All City of San Jos? employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment.”

The mayor of San Jose, Democrat Sam Liccardo, also weighed in on the matter.

“If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll,” the mayor said in a statement. “We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus, nor tolerate any conduct that so demeans the heroic work of the rest of our SJFD team.”

A man who runs a business next store to the strip club told KTVU-TV that he was alarmed after seeing the video.

Vince Grimaldi, who owns a business right next door to the Pink Poodle, says the club has always been a good neighbor. But when saw the video, he said he was very surprised.

“What do you say? I mean my mouth dropped,” Grimaldi said. “And she had no clothes on. And what is she doing inside the fire truck? And who is running the fire truck, and who is in charge, and why did they allow this? Somebody is in trouble.”

Pink Poodle Strip Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.