San Francisco’s Black Cat jazz club vandalized, then looted by more than 20 thieves, report says

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A San Francisco jazz club was looted just hours after it was targeted by vandal earlier this week, according to a local affiliate report.

The first crime unfolded around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Black Cat San Francisco Jazz Club, located on Eddy Street in the Tenderloin, KTVU reported. A man was allegedly caught on video using a skateboard to the glass of the restaurant’s front door before rushing away.

Within hours, people began filing in for what Black Cat’s operations director, Adam Chapman, described as looking like a “free-for-all.”

“I kinda feel violated a little bit, right?” he explained. “It’s like your place, your space, this is like my second home. I’m here all the time.”

SAN FRANCISCO ARMED ROBBERS TARGETING ROLEX, OTHER HIGH-END WATCHES, POLICE SAY

Chapman said over 20 people went into the club over the course of hours, and looted $25,000- to $50,000-worth of property, including food, alcohol, music instruments and equipment, according to KTVU. He said the club itself incurred no damage.

“That would have been catastrophic. We have a lot of like really nice things in here. You know they could have broken things, they could have spray-painted. Really it was just a cash grab,” Chapman told KTVU.

SAN FRANCISCO CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM ROCKED BY ‘EARTHQUAKE’ UNDER NEW DA, ACTIVIST SAYS

An employee arrived around 7 a.m. to discover the pillaged aftermath.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital, but Chapman was critical of the agency for its lack of a more thorough response to the crimes.

KTVU reported that cops arrived more than an hour after the initial crime occurred, after a witness called 911. The San Francisco Fire Department also responded, and briefly covered the damaged entryway.

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows police arrive and one officer shout from the front door: “SFPD. Come out with your hands up.”

Police told the news station they tried multiple times to contact a business representative. The thefts continued even again after emergency personnel left.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s not like they have to secure it, but at least to not come back and check on it again is very disheartening,” Chapman said.

The club reportedly plans to add additional and stronger security procedures. It has since created a GoFundMe page to recover from the crimes.