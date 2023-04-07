San Francisco surveillance video illustrates agony of city crime in Bob Lee’s final moments

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

A man stumbles into the view of a surveillance camera aimed outward through the glass front door of a building lobby.

He reaches out, placing his left hand against the doorframe before collapsing on to the sidewalk outside.

The view changes to another camera, this one outside, facing the other way. The man gets up, holding a phone in one hand with the other pressed tight against his ribs, dripping blood on the sidewalk before walking off.

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE DIED PLEADING WITH 911 FOR HELP: REPORT

The man was Bob Lee, a 43-year-old tech innovator who founded Cash App and was an executive at both Square and MobileCoin before his stabbing death early Tuesday morning.

It is unclear if the video is the same one described by a San Francisco Standard article earlier this week, but it appears to show the same sequence of events.

A visibly injured man in a black shirt and jeans flags down a driver, appearing to ask for help, before the vehicle continues on.

He collapses outside a building, staggers to his feet and falls again outside the Portside, a residential high-rise near the Bay Bridge where a two-bedroom apartment can cost north of $1 million.

CASH APP’S BOB LEE ON SAN FRANCISCO STREET BEGGING FOR HELP MOMENTS AFTER FATAL STABBING: REPORT

Images obtained by Fox News Digital show a series of apparent blood drops trailing up the sidewalk in the area earlier this week. Crews were later photographed hosing down the concrete.

City police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after he called 911 and pleaded for help.

“Help!” he cried into the phone, according to the Standard report. “Someone stabbed me!”

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE MURDER: BUSINESS WORLD ‘IN SHOCK’

Police arrived within minutes and rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, although they have likely obtained additional surveillance video in the area.

In a statement, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that the department would not be commenting on evidence in the case due to the active investigation. However, he said that investigators were working “tirelessly” to find the killer.

Lee left San Francisco for Miami in October and had voiced concerns about public safety in his former home.

San Francisco Crime Statistics (Mobile users go here)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City crime statistics show that most major crimes have fallen so far in 2023, compared to the same period last year. However, violent crimes as a whole have risen slightly, driven by an 18% increase in robberies and a 33% rise in homicides.

Felony assaults have remained flat as misdemeanor assaults have climbed by 13%, according to the statistics.

Anyone with information on Lee’s death is asked to call San Francisco’s tip line at 1-415-575-4444.