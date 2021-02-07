San Francisco ‘smash and grab’ robbery caught on driver’s Tesla cam

A Tesla driver’s dashboard camera captured a shocking “smash and grab” robbery in broad daylight in San Francisco on Friday.

The video shows multiple cars stalled in traffic, waiting to enter eastbound Interstate 80 to cross the bay to Oakland.

Suddenly, an occupant of a black car leaps out of the vehicle – then smashes the rear window of another car and removes what appears to be a black bag.

Then the suspect – dressed in a dark hoodie and dark pants, with his back to the camera — hops back into the black car, whose driver hits the gas pedal and speeds away down 8th Street, away from the traffic backup.

Two people are seen getting out of the victimized car – but it is too late to stop the suspect. The video ends there.

The clip of the brazen crime was posted by a Twitter user named “Alex,” who simply writes: “Highway robbery in SF – caught on my TeslaCam.”

Alex said he spoke with the victims, who claimed they were real estate photographers and were being followed since leaving a photo shoot a short time earlier, San Francisco’s KPIX-TV reported.

In a separate post, Alex refers his Twitter followers to a crowdfunding page that he claims is intended to raise money for the victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crowdfunding page claims the victims lost about $7,000 in photography gear.

It was not immediately clear if police were notified or had tracked down the suspects.