San Francisco shooting in Mission District leaves 9 injured: ‘Targeted and isolated’

Nine people were shot in a “targeted and isolated” late night shooting in San Francisco, California’s Mission District, police confirmed.

The San Francisco Police Department said they responded to a shooting scene near 24th Street and Treat Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. (PDT) on Friday, June 9. Authorities initially confirmed that several people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.

An hour after the initial post, police confirmed that nine victims were shot and all are expected to survive.

“We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims – all are expected to survive their injuries,” the San Francisco Police Department shared in a Twitter post.

Authorities said because the incident appeared to be targeted and isolated, there was no known threat to the public. Police did not share whether the suspect was in custody.

Police did not provide any additional info regarding the incident or details about the suspect.