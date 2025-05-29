San Francisco school district ditches proposed ‘Grading for Equity’ strategy after backlash from community

​

The San Francisco Unified School District will not be moving forward with a controversial equity grading strategy that was proposed this week after significant backlash.

The strategy, known as “Grading for Equity,” was presented during a SFUSD Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Maria Su, with the goal of offering “professional development opportunity in standards-based grading.”

Under the proposed standards, how a student scores on the final exam, which could be taken multiple times, would be what counts toward their grade for the semester, according to the Voice of San Francisco.

Homework and weekly tests would not impact the grade, and neither would late assignments, tardiness to class or absence from school.

The letter-grade system would also be significantly altered, allowing students who score an 80 to receive an A and students who score as low as a 21 to pass with a D, which models the “Grading for Equity” system in the San Leandro Unified School District, Voice of San Francisco reported.

The new system was supposed to be tested by 70 teachers in 14 SFUSD schools until the community, including the mayor and lawmakers, spoke out against the proposal.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie wrote on X that the younger generation is owed “an education that prepares them to succeed” and the “changes to grading at SFUSF would not accomplish that.”

“I have conveyed our view to SFUSD. We are optimistic that there is a better path forward for our kids and their future,” he wrote, in part.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., called out the proposal, sarcastically describing it as a “brilliant solution.”

“San Francisco has come up with a brilliant solution for its failing schools. Students simply won’t be failed,” Kiley wrote on X. “Under the new ‘Grading for Equity’ plan, Fs are now Cs; Bs are now As; homework and tests are ungraded; truancy is unpunished; and finals can be re-taken again and again.”

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also shared his opinion on the proposed grading system on his personal X account.

“My immigrant dad asked me where the missing 10% went when I scored a 90. He came to America for the chance to work hard & pursue excellence. Giving A’s for 80% & no homework is not equity—it betrays the American Dream and every parent who wants more for their kids,” he wrote.

A statement from Su on SFUSD’s X account on Wednesday said that there have been no changes to grading practices within the school district and no action was taken at the meeting.

She said each student within the school district is held to a high standard and SFUSD’s goal is to “support student success by prioritizing learning and mastery.”

“It’s clear that there are a lot of questions, concerns and misinformation with this proposal. We want to make sure any changes benefit our students,” Su wrote, in part.