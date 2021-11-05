San Francisco Police officer arrested for alleged Rite Aid robbery

A San Francisco Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for allegedly robbing a Rite Aid, authorities said.

Sgt. Davin Cole has been placed on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation, a police spokesperson told Fox News. The incident occurred Wednesday at a Rite Aid in San Mateo, San Mateo Police spokeswoman Alison Gilmore told Fox News.

Officers responded to the convenience store around 6 p.m. regarding a robbery in progress, Gilmore said.

A source told FOX station KTVU-TV that Cole allegedly demanded painkillers from the pharmacy. Authorities did not say what was taken or if anyone was hurt.

Cole was released from San Mateo County jail after posting bail Friday.

The San Francisco Police Department said he is a 27-year veteran of the force and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

The case has not been turned over to the San Mateo County District Attorney.