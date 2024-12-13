San Francisco police investigator recognized Mangione from missing person poster: source

A San Francisco police investigator says he recognized Luigi Mangione – the man charged in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Mangione – from a wanted bulletin poster made by police and communicated that to the FBI while the suspect was still at large, a police source tells Fox News.

The poster, obtained by Fox News, shows a picture of a smiling Mangione and states that the missing person report for him was filed on Nov. 18, about two weeks before he allegedly shot and killed Thompson execution-style outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. The poster goes out to agencies for a missing person.

The police source tells Fox News that Mangione’s mother phoned in to file the missing person report stating she last spoke with her son around July 1 and that he worked at True Car.

The location given for a work address was 124 Montgomery, which is permanently closed and there is no phone number.

Mangione’s mother said she didn’t know any other place her son would frequent in San Francisco, per the source.

The San Francisco Chronicle, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reports that police recognized the then-wanted suspect as being Mangione four days before his high-profile arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He had been on the run for five days.

When Mangione was arrested Monday authorities said that he had not previously been on law enforcement’s radar. “This was not a name that was called into us,” New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told NBC on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Charged in Pennsylvania with forgery and carrying a firearm without a license, he has not waived his right to an extradition hearing to face murder charges in New York.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday that there are “indications” that Mangione may indeed waive his right to an extradition hearing, but that his office will be ready if he continues to contest extradition.

The 26-year-old was denied bail and will remain incarcerated at SCI Huntingdon until his attorney files a writ of habeas corpus, challenging whether he is being lawfully detained.

Police say he waited outside a hotel where UnitedHealthcare was holding its annual investor conference before sneaking up on Thompson and firing at him from close range. Video of the cold-blooded killing was captured on CCTV.

Mangione broke his silence with an outburst on Tuesday as he was escorted into a Pennsylvania courthouse, where he challenged his arrest.

“It’s completely out of touch, and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and its lived experience,” Mangione shouted, prompting his detail of about 10 officers to hurry him inside.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Mangione appeared unfazed. He was seen whispering with his attorney, Thomas Dickey, glancing at reporters and mumbling to himself at the Blair County Court hearing.

The slaying of Thompson has gripped the nation as police believe he may have been motivated by ill will towards the health insurance industry.

Meanwhile, FOX Business has learned that Mangione was not a client of the health insurer UnitedHealthcare.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told WNBC-TV Thursday that the Ivy League graduates may have targeted the company because of its size and influence. He said a note was found in Mangione’s possession when he was detained in Pennsylvania.

“We have no indication that he was ever a client of United Healthcare, but he does make mention that it is the fifth-largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest health care organization in America,” Kenny told the news outlet. “So, that’s possibly why he targeted that company. He had prior knowledge that the conference was taking place on that date at that location.”

Mangione’s mother was not a member of UnitedHealthcare either. Kenny noted that Mangione sustained a major back injury in July 2023.

“It seems that he had an accident that caused him to go to the emergency room back in July of 2023, and that it was a life-changing injury,” said Kenny. “He posted X-rays of screws being inserted into his spine. So, the injury that he suffered was, was a life-changing, life-altering injury, and that’s what may have put him on this path.”

Kenny confirmed that Mangione’s family reported him missing to San Francisco authorities in November.