San Francisco grocery store security guard shot by suspected shoplifter: report

A grocery store security guard in San Francisco was reportedly shot by a suspected shoplifter.

KRON-TV, citing the San Francisco Police Department, reported Monday that the shooting victim who sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds inside the Safeway located at 4950 Mission Street on Saturday was the store security guard. According to the outlet, the guard confronted a man suspected of shoplifting.

The suspect then opened fire around 6 p.m. and attempted to flee.

Andre Brown, 50, was stopped by officers while attempting to flee on a bus and placed under arrest.

NANCY PELOSI HUSBAND ATTACK: SAN FRANCISCO DA ANNOUNCES CHARGES AGAINST SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE

He was charged with robbery, attempted homicide and multiple other felonies.

Brown was also wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for gun charges, KRON reported. Fox News Digital reached out to San Francisco police for added comment.

“We are troubled by this incident, which is under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department,” Safeway said in a statement to KRON. “We are fully cooperating with the police by offering any information that will assist with their investigation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Safeway’s corporate office did not immediately return a voicemail left by Fox News Digital.