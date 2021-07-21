San Francisco father ambushed while washing car then robbed, family held captive

San Francisco Police reportedly have launched a manhunt for two suspects after an individual alleged he was confronted at gunpoint while washing his car – and then had his home robbed while he and his family were held captive inside their bathroom.

The incident – which was partially captured on surveillance video – happened Friday evening near McLaren Park, according to KGO.

“A car pulled up towards my house, five seconds later I was ambushed at gunpoint,” the victim, who asked not to be identified, told the station.

WILD ROBBERY, CARJACKING INSIDE CALIFORNIA MALL GARAGE CAUGHT ON VIDEO

The man says a suspect led him upstairs and ordered him, his wife and two daughters into a bathroom while asking “where’s the money?”

The unidentified men then made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, KGO reports.

Surveillance footage shows the victim dropping a bucket of water and a hose as one of the suspects races toward him.

The victim then holds his hands up as he is directed toward the garage of the home.

“I was thinking either someone is going to get shot or someone’s going to call the police, like our neighbors, and then it’s going to be a hostage situation,” the victim’s 11-year-old daughter told KGO.

The father says he suffered bruising around his eye as the suspects pushed his face into a wall, but the rest of his family was unharmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I love the city, but the city is changing. Be careful. Be vigilant, if you have to wash your cars, do it with a neighbor,” he told KGO.

Police are now said to be investigating the incident.