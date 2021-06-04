San Diego wrong-way car crash kills 2 police officers

Two San Diego police officers died Friday when a wrong-way driver hit their car in a head-on collision, according to reports.

California High Patrol (CHP) responded at about 10:20 a.m. Friday to a call about a Honda Civic driving down the I-5 the wrong way. A call about a crash shortly followed.

The driver of the errant vehicle, as well as the two police officers in the other car, all died upon impact, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

“Heroic efforts from San Diego Fire weren’t able to rescue any of the occupants in either of the vehicles,” CHP spokesperson Salvador Castro said at the scene.

It is not clear if the officers were on duty at the time of the incident. The officers were driving a white sedan, though, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

Factors surrounding the crash – including vehicle speed and any possible intoxicants – remain unknown at this time.

The highway remains closed while authorities investigate the incident.