San Diego police sergeant shot in head during stolen vehicle investigation in supermarket parking lot

A San Diego police sergeant was shot and injured while investigating a possible stolen vehicle in a supermarket parking lot, authorities said.

Witnesses called 911 and reported a shootout between officers and another person in the parking lot at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Matthew Carpenter told KNSD-TV.

Lt. Adam Sharki of the sheriff’s department told the station that the sergeant suffered a bullet wound to the head. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A suspect in the shooting also was taken to a hospital, San Diego police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.