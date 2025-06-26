San Diego police hunt for man who posed as rideshare driver to commit sexual assault

​

San Diego, California, police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pretended to be a rideshare driver and allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who got into his vehicle.

The San Diego Police Department learned that at about 1:10 a.m. on March 15, an adult woman got into the backseat of what she believed was a rideshare she had requested, in the Pacific Beach area.

Investigators said the unknown man who was driving the vehicle pretended he was the woman’s rideshare driver and proceeded to drive her away from her pickup spot for a few miles.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to get out of the vehicle.

Once out, the culprit drove away from the scene, though the victim could not remember which direction he left.

Police said the suspect is described as a mixed-race man who is about 30 years old with brown eyes, an average to muscular build, shoulder-length curly hair, a large nose, and sporting a mustache and beard.

At the time of the assault, the suspect was driving what police said was possibly a four-door 2022-25 red Toyota Prius or similar vehicle.

Detectives hope to determine whether there are any additional victims who may have been sexually assaulted by the same suspect.

Anyone who believes they were sexually assaulted by the same man, or who may have information about the suspect is encouraged to notify the San Diego Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2554.

For anyone wishing to leave an anonymous tip, police encourage them to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.