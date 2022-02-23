San Diego party bus theft leads police on chase into Los Angeles area; suspect arrested

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A driver who stole a party bus and led authorities on a chase from San Diego into the Los Angeles area on Tuesday was arrested after crashing into another vehicle on a highway.

The party bus, a 2018 black Ford, was stolen around 10:15 a.m. when the vehicle stopped to pick up clients at 4010 Morena Boulevard, FOX5 San Diego reported, citing police.

CALIFORNIA: 1 DEAD, 3 INJURED IN DOG ATTACK AT RV ENCAMPMENT

The driver working for the party bus company had left the keys in the running vehicle when someone jumped in and sped away, according to police.

Authorities in the Los Angeles area were alerted to the stolen bus around 11:30 a.m. and began to pursue the vehicle on I-405 in Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol told KTLA. The party bus led officers to I-5 and before getting onto state Route 14 in Santa Clarita.

During the chase nearly hour-long chase, officers attempted to use spike strips to stop the stolen party bus, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., reports said the bus exited the freeway in Palmdale on Sierra Highway and rear-ended a silver four-door car before coming to a stop in the opposite lanes. It was unclear whether the sedan driver was injured.

The driver, who appeared to be female, was seen on aerial footage exiting the bus with her hands up and backing up toward a squad of officers. She was taken into custody without further incident.