San Diego gym defied county health orders, now linked to coronavirus outbreak

A San Diego gym that refused to follow state orders to shut down due to the coronavirus is now linked to a community outbreak, officials said.

Although authorities wouldn’t specify how many people were infected with COVID-19, a community outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases from different households originating from the same location.

The Gym did not comply with the state mandate to only operate outdoor fitness facilities.

Health officials ordered the facility to close immediately last week, but it refused.

“For some businesses, it takes a lot of actions to take place in order for them to do that,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s chief public health officer, said on Wednesday, according to Fox40. “We work with them to close, and they [did close] on Monday.”

The San Diego Police Department said it has not issued the business a citation for violating the public health order.

Eight other community outbreaks were reported Tuesday — five stemming from bars and restaurants, one in a nail salon and one in a residence. In the past seven days, 20 community outbreaks were confirmed, KPBS reported.

Meanwhile, the county has reported a recent uptick in coronavirus cases, with a total of 28,005 cases and 547 deaths.

California is the hardest-hit state in the country with 492,934 cases.