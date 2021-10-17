San Diego couple find wedding ring in rubble after home destroyed by plane crash

Cody and Courtney Campbell’s vows of ‘for better or for worse’ have been tested in the last week but an irreplaceable discovery in the ashes of their home has reminded them of their strength as a couple.

The San Diego newlyweds lost their home after a small plane crashed into it last week. The couple, married last December, had just bought the house in June.

“Emotions are every which way,” husband Cody Campbell told FOX 5 San Diego of the difficult week.

Two people were killed on Monday when their two-engine Cessna C340 nose-dived into the Santee home, engulfing it in flames. The victims were identified as Dr. Sugata Das, who was piloting the plane, and UPS Driver Steve Krueger.

SAN DIEGO NEWLYWEDS LOSE HOME THEY JUST FINISHED REMODELING IN PLANE CRASH

Two days after the tragedy, the couple was allowed to return to the house for the first time, according to FOX 5. Prepared to find nothing salvageable, they discovered Cody’s wedding ring in the burnt rubble of what was supposed where they started their lives together.

“It was pretty incredible,” Cody told KNSD-TV San Diego. “I kind of broke down. I always wear a different ring to work, but finding my actual wedding band was pretty surreal feeling.” The ring is now being restored.

Neither Cody nor Courtney were at home at the time of the crash but Cody had left his ring at home because he works with food, according to KNSD-TV.

“There’s no words to describe why one thing is burned versus something else that makes it out OK,” his wife Courtney Campbell said. “There are a couple of items that mean so much to us. To have them is something that we’ll cherish forever.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A photo of the couple and a letter Cody wrote to his wife on their wedding day also survived the flames.

“This will hopefully be the hardest thing we have to do in our lives,” Cody told FOX 5. “But at the end of it, we’re going to come out of this incredibly strong to the point where your everyday hiccups and your bumps in the road are going to look like nothing to this.”