San Diego boat capsizes killing at least two, several others hurt

A boat off the coast of San Diego overturned Sunday morning, killing at least two of the 24 people on board and prompted a response from emergency crews, according to the city’s fire department.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. off Point Loma near Cabrillo National Monument, which tweeted that the tidepools are temporarily closed.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said it rescued 25 people from the water and that two did not survive. The department said 23 were taken to local hospitals and that federal agencies were searching the water in vessels and aircraft.

Nearly 100 first responders were responding to the scene, with eight fire engines, 10 medics, and various other officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City Councilmember Jen Campbell, who represents the district, said her office was monitoring the incident and that her “thoughts are with those impacted.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to overturn. SDFD said the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.