Police have not had much success in locating missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil and are still treating her disappearance as a missing person case, not an abduction, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said on Wednesday evening.

“I want to be clear that we are not treating this as an abduction right now,” McManus said about 72 hours after Lina was last seen.

“If it were an abduction, we would either be looking for an individual or we would have evidence of the child being abducted, and hopefully a tag number or a suspect to go along with that. Right now we don’t have any of that, so we’re treating it as a missing person.”

Lina’s mother was watching her on a playground at the family’s apartment complex in northwestern San Antonio when she briefly left the area and the little girl vanished on Monday evening.