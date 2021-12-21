A 3-year-old girl vanished from a playground in San Antonio on Monday evening when her mother left the area for a short time, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday morning.

Now, the FBI and local law enforcement officers are searching by ground and by air for Lina Sadar Khil.

“We have every available asset at the police department working on this case right now,” McManus said. “We are sparing no assets, nor resources trying to find 3-year-old Linda.”

Lina is about 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket, and black shoes.

Police officers are searching every room at the Villa del Cabo apartment complex from which Lina disappeared, McManus said.