A $150,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to finding missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil, who vanished from a playground at her family’s apartment complex in northwestern San Antonio on Monday evening.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio, a mosque that Lina’s father would occasionally attend, originally offered a $10,000 reward on Wednesday morning, but that number shot up to $100,000 by Thursday evening as charities and private individuals started pitching in, according to a spokesperson for the mosque, Mike Martin.

“This is not just coming from the community — this is also from local charities, non-Muslim organizations, and non-Muslims throughout the city,” Martin told Fox News.

“Everybody is coming together over this. There’s good people all over and there’s people that understand that it’s not a faith-based delineation. If somebody is in need, we help them.”

SAN ANTONIO POLICE TREATING 3-YEAR-OLD’S DISAPPEARANCE AS A MISSING PERSONS CASE, NOT AN ABDUCTION

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is also offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding Lina and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for her disappearance.

Lina’s family moved to San Antonio in 2019 after fleeing Afghanistan from “threats that were posed to us,” her father told KENS-TV.