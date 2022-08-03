San Antonio man killed after gunman approached him in LA Fitness gym: Police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was shot and killed Monday evening at an LA Fitness gym in San Antonio and police have a suspect in custody.

Officers responded to the gym at 7140 Blanco Rd. at about 7 p.m., San Antonio police said.

Witnesses told the officers that a man entered the gym, walked up behind the victim, and fired a single shot, striking the victim. EMS pronounced the victim dead on scene.

Responding officers located the suspect near the scene and took him into custody without incident. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

San Antonio police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jessie Marquis MacWilliams.

CSI processed the scene and a homicide unit arrived to investigate. The suspect was booked in the Bexar County Jail on a charge of felony first-degree murder. Online records show he is still in custody on a bond of $250,000.

Investigators are trying to determine the motive behind the shooting. No further details were released.