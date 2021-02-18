San Antonio apartments catch on fire from suspected water tank explosion amid deadly winter storm

A San Antonio apartment complex caught on fire Thursday from a suspected water tank explosion, prompting an evacuation by residents already beleaguered by deadly winter storms that have slammed Texas and neighboring states this week.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the apartment complex in the 4000 block of TPC Parkway on the city’s North Side, KSAT reported.

Video shared by one Twitter user shows the flames spreading to other buildings.

Firefighters reportedly had to bring water to the scene to extinguish the flames because hydrants at the complex were not dispensing water.

The Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department was reportedly at the scene assisting. No further information on possible injuries has been released.

The historic winter storm has left Texas reeling. Demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows has overwhelmed the state’s power grid, leaving millions without heat for several days.

The extreme weather was blamed for the deaths of at least 40 people in Texas and elsewhere, trying to keep warm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.