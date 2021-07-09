Charges against the girlfriend of a dead Texas boy’s father have been upgraded to capital murder, authorities said Thursday.

Theresa Balboa had previously been charged with tampering with evidence in the case of Samuel Olson, 5, who was reported missing May 27 and then found dead inside a plastic bin in a Jasper, Texas, motel room a few days later, FOX 26 of Houston reported.

A criminal complaint against Balboa claims she showed the boy’s dead body to her roommate on May 10, more than two weeks before reporting the child missing, FOX 26 reported.

The roommate, identified as Benjamin Rivera, faces charges of tampering in the case. He is accused of helping Balboa move the body to a bathtub and then later to a storage unit, according to FOX 26.

TEXAS SUSPECT’S NEIGHBOR HEARD ‘LOUD SCRATCHING’ DAYS BEFORE BOY’S BODY FOUND

In court records, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accuses Balboa of killing Samuel by striking him with a “blunt object,” the report said.

A third suspect, identified as Dylan Walker, 27, also faces tampering charges after allegedly helping Balboa transfer the boy’s body from the storage unit to the motel room, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Security-camera footage shows a man and woman dragging a plastic bin into the motel room around 3:30 a.m., Houston’s KHOU-TV reported. Walker later called authorities and told them where the body could be found, the report said.

Prosecuting attorneys have recommended that Balboa be denied bail in the case, FOX 26 reported.

Both Rivera and Walker are free on bond, pending further legal action, KHOU-TV reported.