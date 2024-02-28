Salvadoran illegal immigrant arrested in connection to Maryland murder of 2-year-old boy

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

An illegal Salvadoran immigrant has been arrested in connection to the murder of a toddler in Langley Park, Maryland, earlier this month, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Nilson Trejo-Granados, 25, is now the fifth suspect arrested for the murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres. Trejo-Granados was charged with first and second degree murder, police said. He remains in police custody on a no-bond status.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore spokesperson James Covington confirmed to Fox News that Trejo-Granados is an unlawfully present Salvadoran national.

On Nov. 7, 2022, a Department of Justice immigration judge in Newark, New Jersey, ordered Trejo-Granados’ removal from the U.S.

According to the ICE records obtained by FOX 5, the Montgomery County Police Department arrested Trejo-Granados on March 21, 2023, and charged him with theft.

While those charges remain pending, ICE issued an immigration detainer on Trejo-Granados with the Montgomery County Detention Center on March 22, 2023; however, the agency says MCDC refused to honor the detainer and Trejo-Granados was released by MCDC on March 27, 2023.

MCPD arrested Trejo-Granados on Sept. 26, 2023, and charged him with theft again, and attempt to obstruct and hindering.

ICE then issued an immigration detainer with the MCDC on Trejo-Granados, once more, on Sept. 27, 2023; however, MCDC released Trejo-Granados from custody once again on Oct. 12, 2023.

A day after his most recent arrest was announced, ERO Baltimore issued an immigration detainer against Trejo-Granados with the Prince George’s County Detention Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

On Feb. 8, a detective working in the area heard gunfire and attempted to locate a crime scene. The detective discovered Poou Caceres suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. The toddler’s mother was also shot, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Since the murder, police have identified and arrested four other Maryland suspects, including a 15-year-old male from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old male from Hyattsville. They are both charged as adults. The Homicide Unit has also arrested 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale, and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios, of Lewisdale.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed two groups of males exchanged gunfire near where the victim and his mother were walking. Investigators determined the two victims were not the intended targets.

