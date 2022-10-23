Salman Rushdie attack results in loss of eyesight in 1 eye, use of 1 hand: report

Author Salman Rushie has lost eyesight in one of his eyes and use of one of his hands, according to a report.

His agent told Spain’s El Pa?s the injuries are a result of the attack he suffered while preparing to deliver a lecture in New York in August.

“[His wounds] were profound, but he’s [also] lost the sight of one eye … He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso. So, it was a brutal attack,” Andrew Wylie said.

Wylie would not say if Rushdie was still recovering in the hospital, rather noting the importance of the fact he is going to live.

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Aug. 12. He was airlifted to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania and underwent surgery.

He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye.

Hadi Matar has pleaded not guilty to allegedly attacking Rushdie.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt reportedly noted that Matar may have been motivated by a $3 million bounty placed on Rushdie by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Iran.

