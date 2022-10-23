FOX News 

Salman Rushdie attack results in loss of eyesight in 1 eye, use of 1 hand: report

Author Salman Rushie has lost eyesight in one of his eyes and use of one of his hands, according to a report.

His agent told Spain’s El Pa?s the injuries are a result of the attack he suffered while preparing to deliver a lecture in New York in August.

“[His wounds] were profound, but he’s [also] lost the sight of one eye … He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso. So, it was a brutal attack,” Andrew Wylie said.

Wylie would not say if Rushdie was still recovering in the hospital, rather noting the importance of the fact he is going to live.

A view of who appears to be author Salman Rushdie treated by emergency personnel after being stabbed on stage before his scheduled speech at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, U.S., August 12, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.
(Mary Newsom via REUTERS)

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Aug. 12. He was airlifted to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania and underwent surgery.

He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye.

Hadi Matar listens during an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Aug. 18, 2022. The criminal case against Matar, the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie, involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors need more time to review it, the chief prosecutor said Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Hadi Matar has pleaded not guilty to allegedly attacking Rushdie.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt reportedly noted that Matar may have been motivated by a $3 million bounty placed on Rushdie by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Iran.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.