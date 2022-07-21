Sailboat off Florida coast intercepted with more than 150 migrants on board

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sailboat carrying migrants was intercepted off of Boca Chita, Florida Thursday morning by U.S. Coast Guard officials and local law enforcement.

The grounded vessel reportedly contained more than 150 migrants, according to Local 10. The Coast Guard reported all individuals on the boat were safe and are not in the water. They are asking nearby mariners to remain clear of the area.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine operations were also on the scene.

No details regarding where the migrants are from have been released.

