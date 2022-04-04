Sacramento mass shooting victims ID’d, hunt for gunmen continues

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The six victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting over the weekend were identified Monday as the search continues for at least two gunmen who opened fire in a crowded street in the California capital’s entertainment district.

Three women and three men were fatally shot as bar patrons filled the city streets at closing time around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women who were killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three male victims were identified as Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

A dozen others were injured during the shooting – a chaotic scene that witnesses described as people running into one another in terror as they tried to escape the gunfire.

Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed and ran for cover.

Police Chief Kathy Lester revealed few details from the investigation and pleaded with the public to share videos and other evidence that could lead to the killers.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here,” Lester told reporters during a news conference at police headquarters. “We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy. But we are also resolved as an agency to find those responsible and to secure justice for the victims and the families.”

Police said they were investigating whether a fight that broke out prior to the shooting was connected. Police also recovered one stolen handgun at the scene and were investigating whether it was used in the shooting.

No suspects were in custody and a motive remains unclear as of Monday afternoon.

The tragedy prompted a response form President Biden, who in a statement on Sunday called on Congress to pass gun control legislation.

“Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence,” Biden said. “But we must do more than mourn; we must act.”

