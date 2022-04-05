Sacramento mass shooting: third person arrested

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in California’s capital city that left six dead and a dozen wounded.

The Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday that Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was taken into custody Monody night on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is not charged with crimes directly related to the shootings.

Authorities have already arrested Dandrae Martin, 26, and his brother Smiley Martin, 27, on several charges.

Smiley Martin, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday morning as he recovered at a hospital from injuries suffered during the gunfire that broke out in the California capital’s entertainment district early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.