Sacramento mass shooting: Second suspect, first suspect’s brother, arrested

Sacramento police have announced the arrest of a second suspect – the brother of the first suspect arrested Monday – in connection to the weekend mass shooting that left six dead and a dozen wounded.

Smiley Martin, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday morning as he recovered at a hospital from injuries suffered during the gunfire that broke out in the California capital’s entertainment district early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Emergency personnel walk near the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022.
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Martin faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Police said he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail once his medical treatment is finished.

Martin is the brother of 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect in the mass shooting a day earlier. Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Neither has been accused of homicide.

In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.
(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP)

Police said that as the investigation continues, the suspects may face different or additional charges.

More than 100 shots erupted as bar patrons filled the city streets at closing time around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed in terror and ran to escape the bullets.

Three women and three men were fatally shot and a dozen others were injured during the shooting.

Johntaya Alexander, 21, pictured right, was identified as one of the six victims killed Sunday. Johntaya is pictured here with her father, who shared the photo.
(Family Handout via KTVU)

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women who were killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three male victims were identified as Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Turner was a father of three daughters and one son. His mother, Penelope Scott, told The Associated Press that he was a “protector.”

Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De’vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

“My son was walking down the street and somebody started shooting, and he got shot. Why is that to happen?” Scott said. “I feel like I’ve got a hole in my heart.”

Melinda Davis, 57, lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing when she was shot.

In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves &amp;amp; Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California’s capital.
(Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)

Police said they were investigating whether a fight that broke out prior to the shooting was connected. Police also recovered one stolen handgun at the scene and were investigating whether it was used in the shooting.

Authorities have asked members of the community who have video or pictures related to the shooting to share them with investigators as the investigation continues.

Politicians have decried the shooting, and some Democrats, including President Biden, called for tougher action against gun violence.

“Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence,” Biden said. “But we must do more than mourn; we must act.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.