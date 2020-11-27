Sacramento mall shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 1 wounded: reports

A manhunt was underway in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday night after a shopping mall shooting left at least one person dead and another wounded, according to reports.

Sacramento Police Department messages on social media did not confirm the death, but multiple news outlets reported a fatality.

The suspect fled the scene, police wrote on Twitter, adding “There is no active threat at this time.”

Police said it was “NOT an active shooter incident.”

The wounded person was taken to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, FOX 40 of Sacramento reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Arden Fair mall, where the shooting occurred, was evacuated after the incident, according to the Sacramento Bee.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.